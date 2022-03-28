EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of profiles on the candidates for the Yankton School Board. The election is April 12.
Name: Sarah Carda
Family: David, Husband and former City Commissioner, Sam (25), Lucas (23) and Anna (18). Granddaughter Sunshine just turned 3!
Education/Occupation: MA from USD in Educational Administration. I am currently a caregiver for my granddaughter, Sunshine. Formerly the Vice President and Dean or Student Affairs at Mount Marty.
If Incumbent, Years of Experience: I served on School Board for 9 years.
Any Other Governmental/ Organizational Experience: SERTOMA club, served as past President, South Dakota Department of Education Special Education Advisory Panel. Governor’s Council on Special Education, Special Education Interim Legislative Committee 2019, Developmental Disability Council, PADD Council, Partners in Policy Making, Autism Advisory Member, Yankton Catholic Community and Sacred Heart School, Pastoral Council, School Board, SART (Sexual Assault Response Team), ADA Advisory Committee, Women of Distinction—Yankton Community Winner of 2011
Website/Facebook: Sarah Van Lent Carda
• Why are you running?
I am running to continue the momentum of the district. In the last 9 years so much has been accomplished like the safety Initiatives, the Resource Officer, Tuition Free Preschool, in town bussing, Crane Youngworth Field improvements, RTEC expansion, Internship programming, Mental Health Focus and much more laid out in the Strategic Plan. The administration with the guidance and approval of the board has been working hard to continually improve the educational experience for all the students and the community as a whole.
• The school district is currently reviewing recommendations from a facilities study that proposes closing some of the Yankton elementary schools merging students into others and building an early childhood center. What are your thoughts on the proposals?
I’m excited by the prospect of growth in our community with the focus on early childhood intervention. It would make Yankton very attractive to young families and it would level the playing field for all our students. The process of the study has included a wide variety of voices beyond the administration and has included parents and community members, business owners and teachers. The experts have given us the information to make the best decision. I welcome the public to attend the presentation in April to provide input. It comes down to making the best decision financially for the district. Some of the facilities are outdated and pose considerable ADA issues as well as complicated placement.
• This year, the Legislature again made headlines for considering legislation targeted at Transgender youth, Critical Race Theory and School Boards. What are your thoughts on these actions?
Interesting topics for sure! The transgender-youth bill was referred to the 41st day. No action needed, but I did regret that South Dakota got so much national attention on such a divisive issue. Critical Race Theory was proposed for district level, but the bill only included higher education pertaining to specific training. The district does not teach a curriculum of critical race theory, contrary to some beliefs. Educators work hard in the classroom, and I do regret they are constantly under scrutiny for their teaching. HB1111 was also deferred to the 41st day. It was directed at referrals that come from a resolution from the school board. Eventually while all those bills were discussed they were never approved or enacted at the elementary or secondary level.
• If elected, what actions do you believe the school board should take in the event of a fall virus or coronavirus surge and do you think what has been done previously has been effective?
A question right at the heart of the election. The last two years have been difficult on practically every level concerning the pandemic. School Boards were put in impossible situations that could not please everyone. If another surge starts, I would make the wisest decision possible given the information such as in the past. The public deserves someone who makes decisions beyond their personal beliefs. There certainly was a vocal anti-mask group that was heard but there was also lots of other input given by people who were not comfortable in that environment. A true no-win situation. The main goal was clear — Keep kids in the classroom! That was achieved and we had little or spread in the classrooms.
• Additional Thoughts?
The real work of the district is in student learning and outcomes. So much has been accomplished in the last nine years particularly in Curriculum, Technology and Mental Health. It is important we don’t let one particular decision derail the progress. We are fortunate to have such an effective and well-respected administration and teaching staff. Yankton needs to remain competitive and attract the best and brightest to educate our youth. The School Board needs to remain instrumental in graduating students whether they join the workforce, attend a Technical school or choose a College or University. Learning and student achievement needs to remain at the heart of all we do.
