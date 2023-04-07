100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 8, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, April 8, 1948
• Flood waters which have almost completely covered the James River bottomland north and west of Yankton are gradually inundating lower lands in the Johnson bridge sector a few miles south and east of the U.S. Highway 81 bridge, an inspection of that vicinity showed today. The road on the east side of the Johnson bridge is being threatened by the high waters, which are only a few feet away from the grade at the present time.
• South Dakota is getting some wild turkeys but don’t rush out and oil up your gun. It will be many years, if ever, before they can be hunted. Game director Elmer Peterson said the state is trading 25 sage grouse to New Mexico for 15 turkeys which will be liberated in the Black Hills. Eight already have been received. Game officials hope the birds, a hardy western variety, will prove adaptable to South Dakota.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 8, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 8, 1998
• As Yankton County officials look for money to build a new ambulance facility, county commissioners are asking if the city’s lone hospital would be interested in taking over operations of the service. Commission Chairman Ken Henseler said he has met with Development and Planning District III about designing a facility that could be located on county-owned property on Second Street just one block south of the Yankton County Courthouse.
• While area counties are fielding a bumper crop of candidates, Yankton County has yielded few office seekers. With Tuesday marking the filing deadline, the Democrats did not field any House candidates for District 18 serving Yankton County. The Republicans are thus assured both House seats and control of the delegation.
