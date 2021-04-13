FREEMAN — The South Dakota Christian Temperance Union (CTU) will hold their 143rd annual spring meeting on Saturday, April 17, at the Missionary Church, at 610 South Albert Street in Freeman.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 with a coffee fellowship time before the meeting begins. There will also be a carry-in potluck dinner at noon. The meeting should be done by 2 p.m.
The CTU (formerly WCTU) has long been active in the state and is open to both men and women who are interested in the work which involves educating people as to the dangers of drugs, alcohol and tobacco. The spring meeting is also when the entries for the state CTU Coloring Contest are judged.
The program is open to anyone who would care to come and join the members.
If you would care to have more information, you may call 605-212-9011.
