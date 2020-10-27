YHS Winter Formal Canceled, But Indoor Band Show To Go On Nov. 2

Yet another Yankton High School (YHS) event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic as this year’s Yankton High School Winter Formal that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
However, the “Band Aid” Indoor Band Show will still be held on Monday, Nov. 2, in the YHS main theater. The band will play at 6 p.m. and again at 8 p.m., and anyone attending will need a voucher.
In 2017, members of the YHS Student Council proposed bringing back the tradition of the Winter Formal, a dance that permits and encourages freshmen and sophomores to attend. The YHS administration supported this idea and revived the Winter Formal after not hosting one for over a decade. Since then, YHS has hosted three successful Winter Formal dances, each with roughly 500 students present. The evening featured formal wear, music and dancing.
This year, because of the rising COVID-19 cases in Yankton County, the YHS administration decided to cancel the event.
The administration deemed this a difficult but necessary decision due to the nature of the event with students in a condensed space.
“It was very difficult,” says Dr. Jennifer Johnke, YHS principal. “We know that students and their families look forward to this event and the memories they would make. We are as disappointed as the students that the COVID-19 cases in Yankton do not allow for the event to occur.”
The YHS administration is planning to host a Winter Formal next year if the situation permits.
Johnke also said the Winter Formal cancellation has not affected the administration’s decision on next spring’s prom, scheduled for the end of April. The YHS administration will make a decision on the prom at a later date.
“I just want to thank YHS students, staff and parents for the amazing start to our school year,” says Dr. Johnke. “We would not be able to navigate this new territory without the support of all those involved, and for this I am grateful.”
Although many events such as the Winter Formal have been canceled, some events will still proceed while following public health guidelines.
The “Band Aid” Indoor Band Show will be significantly different this year compared to previous years. Typically, the band plays in the gym to accommodate the large crowd and nearly 300 band students. This year, the event will be hosted using half of the YHS main theater for seating. Unfortunately, the Yankton Middle School (YMS) band students will not be able to perform with the YHS band students this year due to COVID-19 changes.
Audience members will be required to wear a mask, keep three seats between parties and bring a voucher to get in.
“In order to limit capacities at events, the district created the voucher system to allow every student involved in the activity up to six guests,” stated Todd Carr, YHS band teacher. “In this case, people just bring the voucher along with $5 for admission. There are two performances and each student is receiving six vouchers for each performance.”
About 65 of the 120 band students are voluntarily performing. The band will play two separate shows, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8 p.m., with each show lasting about 45 minutes.
Carr says he worked with the YHS administration with ways to keep the students and audience safe and still hold a performance. The administration felt that the band is appropriately prepared to continue.
“The staff of the Yankton Band and Colorguard program, as well as the students involved, are very grateful to the administration for allowing us to continue,” Carr said. “We have had to make many sacrifices, but we know it was in the best interests of public safety.”
