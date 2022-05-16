Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Christopher Cramblit, 32, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for second-degree escape.
• Jacob Meyers, 32, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Chase Moreno, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Skylar McConnell, 26, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle/property damage).
• Paige Durham, 27, Vermillion, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and for eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).
• Brionna Eckman, 32, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Auner Cortes, 20, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving without a license, a stop sign violation and driving under the influence.
• Wade Venosdel, 64, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for entering or remaining in a building (unlawful occupancy) and open containers.
• Thomas Simonsen, 68, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for boating under the influence.
• Roger Black Bear, 39, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
