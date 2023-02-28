Yankton Lions Club is seeking participation from local businesses in the 38th annual Yankton Community Flag Program. As part of this program, participants fly U.S. Flags outside businesses throughout town on 10 community and patriotic holidays each year.
The funds raised via the Flag Program are used to assist children and adults in need who have sight and/or hearing problems, as well as other service projects.
