100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 19, 1920
• The E.B. McIntyre home on Locust Street is for sale. It is an 8-room house, nearly modern, has gas and lights, sewer and bath, cistern and city water, good location, and large shade tree and shrubs.
• A fast travelling colored ball team will invade the peace and quiet of the Yankton ball park tomorrow afternoon. They call themselves the Wall Lake Giants. They have been at Watertown this last week, and have been playing various clubs through the country and making a good name for themselves. They are coming here with a good reputation.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 19, 1945
• Yankton restaurants, lunch counters, and other eating places are having a hectic time of it trying to keep open and feed the people, not only because of the meat shortage but also because of a shortage of red ration points covering meats and fats including butter and even oleomargarine, and also a shortage of help.
• Today school districts throughout this state, including Yankton County, are holding their annual elections at which school officers for the coming year are being chosen. The elections are being held in common school and independent districts alike, except in the case of Yankton where there are no contests and an election is not necessary.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 19, 1970
• Yankton’s City Manager Rufus L. Nye, today announced the appointment of James F. Simms as chief of police for Yankton. Simms, 46, comes to Yankton with wide training and experience as a professional police officer. He joined the Evanston, Ill., police department in 1949 and retired in 1969 as a lieutenant.
• A livestock market of the future, complete with computers and buyer credit cards – and without any cattle in the sale ring – is foreseen by one of the delegates to the Livestock Marketing Congress which opened in Omaha, Neb. Thursday.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 19, 1995
• Wildlife officers are patrolling the Missouri River collecting eggs from protected terns and plovers to save them from rising waters. A few nests have already been destroyed by the unusually high Missouri in recent weeks.
• Angela Kostel of Tabor was chosen the South Dakota State Czech-Slovak Queen and Nicole Engstrom was crowned Czech Days Queen Saturday night at Czech Days celebrations in Tabor. Czech Days Prince and Princess for 1995 are Stas Grandi and Ashley Cuka.
