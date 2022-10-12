100 Years Ago
Friday, October 13, 1922
• William J. Fantle is improving his business buildings on Walnut street. Work started today on the erection of new modern store fronts for the double store buildings, formerly the Wagner Block.
• Five hundred quarts of whiskey, wine and home brew were dumped in the sewer by a deputy state sheriff yesterday. The liquor was seized in the home of Dr. E.R. Doering of Parkston, a dentist. Dr. Doering was fined $50 for transporting liquor.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 13, 1947
• Fire from unknown causes leveled the James Gunderson farm home on the Walshtown road, one half mile north of the WNAX radio tower east of Yankton late Sunday morning. Mrs. Gunderson, an invalid, was home alone while the rest of the family was in church, and she escaped from the flames by rolling on the floor and out the back door into the garden.
• Three automobiles were involved in an accident at the Beaver Creek bridge on U.S. highway 81 six and a half miles north of Yankton at 3:30 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Two of the cars were damaged considerably but there were no injuries, according to Yankton county Sheriff Walt Mueller. It was the fourth accident at the narrow Beaver Creek bridge this year.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 13, 1972
• Reported to Yankton police at 8:40 a.m. Thursday was an incident at Kremer’s Texaco, Second and Walnut Sts., in which the window on the driver side of a car was broken out and an attempt made to steal the tape player. When the vandals were unable to get the tape player out of the car they evidently broke it to pieces with some heavy object.
• Eighteen Mount Marty College students, accompanied by Mike Gontesky, acting head of the department of art, attended an all-day seminar Wednesday held at the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Neb. This is the third year in which MMC personnel participated in such an event, which Joslyn has sponsored through funds from the National Endowment of the Arts. After a series of lectures designed to stimulate interest in various art media among students, the group toured the museum.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 13, 1997
• Record amounts of rain Sunday didn’t stop fishermen from trying to snag a paddlefish. By 6 p.m. Sunday Yankton had received 1.08 inches, with rain expected to continue today.
• For the fourth time this season, the best boys’ golfers in the state will take on Hillcrest Golf Course. And for the second time, the weather will be a factor in the event. With temperatures in the 40s, winds upwards of 35 miles per hour and the possibility of rain, weather could play as much a part in today’s first round of the State Class A Boys’ Golf Tournament as the challenging Hillcrest course itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.