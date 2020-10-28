South Dakota saw a record 1,270 new COVID-19 infections in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH). Nine new deaths were also reported.
Also, during a media briefing Wednesday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the federal government has notified states to expect a shipment of COVID vaccine by mid-November. She said the vaccine will initially be available to emergency personnel.
Malsam-Rysdon did not know which manufacturer would be providing the vaccine or if mid-November was a confirmed time frame.
“The federal government has asked states to be ready by Nov. 15. We will be ready,” she said. “If the vaccine shows up on our doorstep on that day, it will be getting out to folks immediately. That’s the direction and we are well prepared for that. If it comes at the end of November, we will still be prepared.”
Malsam-Rysdon added, “When the vaccine is more readily available, it will be offered to the public at large.” She said she expects individuals will have access to vaccine at no cost, but there may be an administrative charge with it.
“We will be seeing more than one vaccine becoming available for use in South Dakota. We have a good plan to be flexible and nimble.”
She said that, even if the vaccine is used, the public should still use mitigation strategies.
Also, State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said there 28 individuals in South Dakota with possible re-infections. He said they have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus a second time 90 days after their initial infection. The cases are being investigated by the DOH.
South Dakota’s nine deaths Wednesday occurred in Brookings, Campbell, Codington (2), Lake, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota and Walworth (2) counties.
Meanwhile, Clayton said there have been 710 infections reported among inmates and staff at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, with 150 recoveries.
Also locally, Yankton County added 41 new cases and was one of several area counties to see double-digit case increases.
Here are summaries of area South Dakota counties for Wednesday:
• Bon Homme County — 38 new cases (920 overall), 3 new hospitalizations (21), 4 new recoveries (166), 753 active cases.
• Charles Mix County — 15 new cases (391), 1 new hospitalization (61), 6 new recoveries (269), 122 active cases;
• Clay County — 16 new cases (817), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 8 new recoveries (648), 161 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (165), 2 new hospitalizations (28), 2 new recoveries (117), 44 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 8 new cases (229), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 6 new recoveries (163), 64 active cases;
• Turner County — 22 new cases (475), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 4 new recoveries (278), 186 active cases;
• Union County — 15 new cases (747), 2 new hospitalizations (46), 4 new recoveries (555), 181 active cases;
• Yankton County — 41 new cases (842), 0 new hospitalizations (30), 15 new recoveries (548), 289 active cases.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on late Tuesday reported three new infections in Knox County (260) and one new case in both Cedar (141) and Dixon (164) counties.
The University of South Dakota on Wednesday reported 37 active cases (33 students, 4 staff), down one from Tuesday. There were 157 people in quarantine/isolation, also down one, while the number in quarantine/isolation on campus rose by one to 35.
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported four active cases (3 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Monday.
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Wednesday:
• Total Cases — 40,589 (+1,270: 1,095 confirmed, 175 probable);
• Active Cases —11,933 (+745);
• Recoveries — 29,683 (+516);
• Hospitalizations — 2,545 ever hospitalized (+62); 412 currently hospitalized (+17);
• Testing — 6,243 new tests processed; 2,131 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the DHHS late Tuesday, one of its biggest single-day counts. It raised the state toll to 621.
Also, 877 new infections were reported.
Here are the state statistics as of late Tuesday:
• Total Cases — 65,376 (+877);
• Active Cases — 21,122 (+471);
• Recoveries — 32,633 (+388);
• Hospitalizations — 2,905 ever hospitalized (+30); 436 currently hospitalized (+9);
• Testing — 11,765 new tests processed; 4,262 new individuals tested.
