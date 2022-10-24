County Candidates Air Views At Forum

Yankton County’s Interchange group and Yankton Thrive offered voters a candidate forum Monday, featuring the five individuals running for three seats on the Yankton County Commission.
Challengers John Marquardt, Matt Evans and Ryan Heine and incumbents Cheri Loest and Dan Klimisch were present at the event held over lunch at Minerva’s Restaurant and Bar in Yankton, and livestreamed on social media via the Yankton Thrive Facebook page.
The candidates were asked about what they would like to accomplish if elected or re-elected to the commission.
Heine said he would like to see the county take advantage of more technology options that would see it operating more efficiently.
Klimisch said that after three years on the commission, his top three priorities would be budgeting, infrastructure and affordable housing.
“Our tax rate doesn’t go up nearly as fast as inflation is going up. We’re seeing 10%, 12% — even higher — rates of inflation, particularly on infrastructure,” he said, noting that a recent quote for the Stone Church Bridge replacement project came in at double to triple the original estimate. “(Also) we just got a quote for the county health insurance which went up 21%.”
Addressing the rising cost of the county’s health insurance plan would be an area of opportunity to reduce costs in the face of rampant inflation, Loest said, noting that working with the state to get counties on its health plan would lower insurance rates.
“Had we been on the state’s health plan this year, we would have saved $200,000. That’s before the 21% increase that we are getting next year,” she said. She added that infrastructure is the other huge cost with three bridges requiring repairs/replacement. “Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek is already trying to figure out a federal aspect to this (funding) in doing three bridges at one time,” she said.
Marquardt said that bringing more revenue into Yankton County would help with the difficult task of budgeting. He later added that one way of doing that would be by supporting local farmers, family farms and rural businesses which are predominant in the county.
The candidates were also asked about a recent breach of privacy in which confidential documents from one of the commission’s executive sessions were posted on social media. The documents involved potential allegations against a current and a former employee of the Yankton County Office of the Director of Equalization. The individuals are being investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for allegedly having wrongly reduced real estate and/or personal property tax obligations they owed to Yankton County.
“As an umpire, I am very accustomed to sweeping dirt off of the plate,” Marquardt told attendees. “If I would happen to be on the County Commission and found anything out where someone was trying to do something they shouldn’t have been doing, there would not be any sweeping dirt under the rug, I can assure you of that. That would be addressed immediately and taken care of.”
Evans said he believes that County Commission transparency should be examined because rumors like those in this situation, can distort the facts of a situation.
“If we can figure out a way, before this kind of stuff happens, to have more transparency out there on exactly what’s happening, that’s a big thing to me,” he said. “If I was commissioner, I would make it a point not only to know the facts but to (also) make sure the facts are known to everybody else.”
Heine said there are good reasons why executive sessions are not public.
“The executive session is set because things are private. The facts may not be determined. Things can be discussed which should remain private,” he said. “It may sound like leaking something out onto social media is going to help transparency, but the problem is, it’s only one person’s point of view and that’s dangerous.”
The leak was a breach, which was not acceptable, Heine said, adding that decisions resulting from executive sessions are ultimately made public once facts are known.
Klimisch said that fewer executive sessions are better and that open and transparent government is the best for everybody.
Loest said that an individual is innocent until proven guilty. The document leak on social media amounted to the opposite: condemning someone before the facts were in, which was wrong, she said.
Other issues discussed, included whether candidates would add holidays to the Yankton County Employee Handbook and how they would encourage economic development in Yankton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.