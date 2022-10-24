County Candidates Air Views At Forum
Buy Now

The five candidates for Yankton County Commission squared off Monday in a forum sponsored by Interchange and Yankton Thrive and held at Minerva’s. The candidates included, from left: Matt Evans, Ryan Heine, Dan Klimisch, Cheri Loest and John Marquardt. Three will be elected to the commission.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton County’s Interchange group and Yankton Thrive offered voters a candidate forum Monday, featuring the five individuals running for three seats on the Yankton County Commission.

Challengers John Marquardt, Matt Evans and Ryan Heine and incumbents Cheri Loest and Dan Klimisch were present at the event held over lunch at Minerva’s Restaurant and Bar in Yankton, and livestreamed on social media via the Yankton Thrive Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.