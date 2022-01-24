The Yankton County auditor’s office will not open until at least Thursday this week.
Monday morning, the Press & Dakotan received an email from Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem stating that the office will remain closed until at least Thursday, Jan. 27, per COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines from the CDC.
She described the reopening date as tentative.
By press time Monday evening, no other county office had reported closures or disruptions.
