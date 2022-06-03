PIERRE — The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans will hold its first meeting of the 2022 Interim at 10 a.m. (CT) Thursday, June 9. The meeting will be held via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans is chaired by Sen. Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls) with vice chair Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown). The committee will hear testimony from the Department of Corrections, the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, various individual county commissioners, the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association, and the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/237129.pdf.
