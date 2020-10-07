Two Injured In Scotland Crash

SCOTLAND — Charges are pending against a driver who rear-ended a tractor Wednesday in Bon Homme County, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on S.D. Highway 25, mile marker 13, located seven miles south of Scotland, DPS spokesman Tony Mangan said.
A 60-year-old man, driving a Case IH Maxxum 125 tractor, was southbound on Highway 25 when he was rear-ended by a 2019 Ford Escape. No hometown was listed for him.
A 21-year-old woman, listed as a Scotland resident, was driving the second vehicle.
The man was transported by ambulance to the Tyndall hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges are pending against him.
The woman, listed as a Scotland resident, was transported by ambulance to the Scotland hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
Charges are pending against the woman, Mangan said.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
