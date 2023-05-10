BROOKINGS — High school students with an interest in the natural world are invited to attend the 2023 Natural Resources Camp, hosted by South Dakota State University’s Department of Natural Resource Management at the SDSU Oak Lake Field Station this summer.

The weeklong camp is set for July 17-21 and is intended for students entering grades 9-12 who have a strong desire to learn more about the natural world or who have an interest in pursuing a career related to natural resources. Registration deadline is May 31.

