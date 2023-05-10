BROOKINGS — High school students with an interest in the natural world are invited to attend the 2023 Natural Resources Camp, hosted by South Dakota State University’s Department of Natural Resource Management at the SDSU Oak Lake Field Station this summer.
The weeklong camp is set for July 17-21 and is intended for students entering grades 9-12 who have a strong desire to learn more about the natural world or who have an interest in pursuing a career related to natural resources. Registration deadline is May 31.
Organizers say the camp is a great way to gain exposure to the world of natural resources, including fish, plants, wildlife, soils, invertebrates and water. It offers opportunities for hands-on experience in natural resources ecology and management.
Camp activities will be led by department faculty and graduate students, with biologist personnel from natural resource agencies also helping out.
While this year’s schedule is still being finalized, activities in past years have included bird identification, lake ecology, pollinator diversity, camera trapping, small mammal trapping, reptile trapping, ecology and careers in natural resources.
Check-in for the camp will be Monday at 1 p.m., with check-out before noon Friday. Permission from a parent or guardian is required to attend, and students will stay in the bunkhouse at the field station, located 22 miles northeast of the SDSU campus near Astoria in Brookings County. Oak Lake Field Station staff will be on-site at all times to supervise student activities.
The registration fee ($300) includes meals, housing and a camp T-shirt. Gatorade and water will also be provided.
Space is limited to 20 males and 20 females and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.