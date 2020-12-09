HURON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is temporarily restricting in-person visits at local South Dakota Service Centers because of elevated rates of coronavirus community spread.
However, USDA employees will continue to assist agricultural producers with programs and services.
Service Center staff members from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will continue to work with producers by phone, e-mail, and other digital tools like Microsoft Teams, Box and OneSpan. Producers can learn more about how to leverage these digital offerings by visiting www.farmers.gov/mydocs.
Specialists with the USDA NRCS are working and available by phone or e-mail while taking safety measures in response to COVID-19. For technical assistance, contact your local NRCS office at http://bit.ly/ContactNRCSSD.
