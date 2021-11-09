Former First Lady Inspired Greatness In Others

Jean Rounds kept her composure at all times, even when her teenage son and the upstairs bathtub started falling onto her and guests in the room underneath.
At that point, the then-South Dakota first lady knew it was time to replace the governor’s mansion where the family was residing during Gov. Mike Rounds’ administration.
“Jean remained calm, as she always did,” Jamie Rounds said with a smile, fondly recalling his late sister-in-law who passed away last week at age 65.
Jamie Rounds lives in Yankton and chairs the business department at Mount Marty University. Jean’s passing after a battle with cancer brought him sadness but also admiration for a woman he characterized as full of curiosity, extremely talented and excellent at whatever she pursued.
And, as the bathtub incident showed, she remained calm, even when things were literally collapsing all around and coming down on her head.
“The first governor’s mansion was falling apart. Mike and Jean’s son, John, was a big dude, and he was upstairs taking a bath while Jean was hosting Republican women for a tea downstairs,” Jamie said.
“The plaster started coming down, and the bathtub started coming through the floor. John bailed out of the tub, which didn’t go all the way through the floor, but it was coming through the ceiling above the women.”
No one was hurt, but the incident spurred the construction of a new governor’s mansion with private funds, Jamie said.
The Roundses didn’t want the new mansion seen as something built for themselves, he added.
“Jean was part of designing the new mansion. She wasn’t the type that wanted a big mansion for herself, because they were very simple people,” Jamie said. “But Mike and Jean asked, ‘What do we want for the next people coming in (as future governors and their families)?’”
Besides serving as a home, the mansion reflects on the entire state, Jamie said. “Building the new mansion was also the right thing to do for the state, because it was a symbol of South Dakota and was the place for hosting visitors and events,” he said.
Jean excelled at academics and sports, and she was an accomplished musician, with her father enjoying her playing accordion, according to her obituary. After graduating from Lake Preston High School in 1974, she attended South Dakota State University in Brookings. She graduated with a degree in office management and went to work at the university.
While at SDSU, Mike met Jean and combined his passion for Corvettes and flying to make a good first impression on her, Jamie said, learning years later about his older brother’s first date with his future sister-in-law.
“Mike had worked in high school and saved money to buy a Corvette. He fixed it up and sold it for more money, then bought himself another Corvette that he drove to college,” Jamie said. “He got his pilot’s license at 17 and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Jean later told me, ‘Well, he came for me in a Corvette and flew me to my parents’ place. Not a bad first date.’”
Jean’s talents included her high speed and accuracy as a typist, even winning a vacation with her typewriting speed. Jean flew over the keyboard at 134 words per minute with no errors, Jamie recalled.
She used her talents at several positions in state government, including working at the State Planning Bureau and as the office manager for the Secretary of the Department of Transportation.
She gave up her state government career when she married Mike. They lived in Pierre, where they raised their families and he was a businessman.
However, she found herself thrust into the state spotlight when Mike ran for South Dakota Senate and became majority leader, followed by two terms as governor and his current role in the U.S. Senate.
She allowed him to run for public office on two conditions: He didn’t go negative in campaigns or while serving and that she didn’t have to give a speech.
“Jean was adamant that ‘I don’t want you getting into politics unless you would be positive.’ She didn’t like that people were running negative ads and campaigns. Mike only used his competitor’s name in a positive sense,” Jamie said.
“When Mike won the U.S. Senate race, she ran the show back home, because she stayed back in Pierre with the family. Mike had a one-bedroom apartment in Washington and came home as much as possible. They had everything they wanted in their place by the river with their kids.”
While South Dakota’s first lady for eight years, she advocated for childhood literacy and women’s health, as well as helping design the new governor’s residence.
One of the Roundses’ sons benefited from a reading program, which may have fueled Jean’s passion for childhood literacy, Jamie said.
Jean showed tremendous passion for life, from waterskiing to camping and spending time outdoors with her family, Jamie said.
“She was always doing something in relaxed fashion. She would do amazing cross stitch of museum quality. She did a lot of Christmas and patriotic themes. She had one of Mount Rushmore that was absolutely beautiful, and she did one of Santa Claus that had you saying, ‘Holy Cow!’ And she loved scrapbooking, and she got together a book of our family history. It became one of my most prized possessions.”
Jean also showed a variety of musical talents, Jamie said.
“Jean was a really good piano player,” he said. “After I got this keyboard for Christmas, when I was 15, Jean sat down to the keyboard and played Chicago’s ‘Colour My World.’ She was so good.”
Jean gave up the home she loved when her family moved to the governor’s mansion. The Roundses would move again after Mike’s governorship into their current Fort Pierre home.
“During the 2011 (Missouri River) flooding, they had wisely built their house where it didn’t get a lot of damage, but they couldn’t get to the house and couldn’t live in it for a time,” Jamie said.
Jean possessed a tremendous sense of humor and love for life, which she maintained even toward the end of her life, Jamie said.
“She struggled for a long time with cancer, but she didn’t complain. When the time came for her to pass, it was something beautiful. She had her family there, and she had her faith,” he said.
“It was evident, as she was approaching death, that her faith and family were foremost for her and why it was so beautiful at the time of her passing.”
Jean’s legacy will lie in all the people whose lives she touched, Jamie said.
“She just took everything in stride,” she said. “She didn’t aspire to greatness, but she made greatness possible. And she was great at everything she did.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.