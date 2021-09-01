The Yankton County Republicans will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. upstairs at Czecher’s Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Yankton.
Attendees will discuss the upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner, which will be held Sept. 18 at JoDeans. Tickets will be available for purchase at the meeting. More information about the dinner will be available soon.
