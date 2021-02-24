100 Years Ago
Friday, February 25, 1921
• Crowding of sightseers around the scene of operations at the bridge which has increased greatly of late as the work becomes more interesting and spectacular, and the danger of injury or death to some of them through possible accident in the operation of the heavy equipment, has led D.B. Gurney, president of the Meridian Highway bridge company, to sound a warning to the public to keep away from the scene of operations as much as possible, and especially not to approach too closely to the machinery.
• Regular digging for the foundation of Pier No. 1 on the bridge began in earnest Tuesday morning, February 22, Washington’s birthday, and by Thursday night 190 cubic yards of earth had been removed with 10 feet more to go. At that level water was encountered.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 25, 1946
• The Rev. Charles M. Sheldon, 88, prominent Kansas clergyman, lecturer and editor, and author of the famed religious novel “In His Steps”, died last night in a Topeka hospital after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. Sheldon came to Yankton when he was 12 years old, accompanying his uncle, Dr. Joseph Ward, pioneer Congregational minister here and founder and first president of Yankton college.
• Because of continued congestion in the hospital and unusual burden on local doctors and nurses, the Red Cross chapter of Yankton county is once again planning to offer a home nursing course to all women interested.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 25, 1971
• Cleanup continues today as residents await reports on Dr. and Mrs. C.C. Pascale who were critically injured when their home exploded yesterday morning rocking the community. The blast, apparently caused by a natural gas line break, demolished the Pascale home behind the doctor’s Main Street office and damaged homes and businesses in about a two and a half block radius.
• After several seasons spent in the lower regions of the ESD, the Watertown Arrows have sprung to life and can be classed as the “hot” team right now in the closely-knit league. The Arrows will be in Yankton tomorrow night to try to continue their “upsetting” play and derail the big Bucks’ title ambitions.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 25, 1996
• No paper
