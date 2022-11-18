The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced today they have completed their fundraising campaign for the First Dakota Soccer Park, raising over $2,670,000. The fundraising goal for the project was $2.5 million.

“We are incredibly grateful to the many wonderful businesses and individuals in the Yankton community for their support of this project. This project has been ten years in the making, and we are beyond thrilled to have surpassed our fundraising goal. We cannot wait to watch Yankton kids, and visiting teams, play at the new First Dakota Soccer Park,” said Sondra Jensen, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair.

