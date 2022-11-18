The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced today they have completed their fundraising campaign for the First Dakota Soccer Park, raising over $2,670,000. The fundraising goal for the project was $2.5 million.
“We are incredibly grateful to the many wonderful businesses and individuals in the Yankton community for their support of this project. This project has been ten years in the making, and we are beyond thrilled to have surpassed our fundraising goal. We cannot wait to watch Yankton kids, and visiting teams, play at the new First Dakota Soccer Park,” said Sondra Jensen, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair.
“The success of this project has been an absolute home run for the Yankton community. The broad-based community support from families, businesses and organizations has been second to none. This is a legacy project for our area that families for generations will enjoy,” added Wes Chambers, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair.
The fundraising goal for the project was $2.5 million. The new First Dakota Soccer Park will include the Ness Championship Field, six additional fields, and a comfort station that will include restrooms, concessions, and an athletic training room. Construction on the First Dakota Soccer Park is underway with an anticipated completion date of late December.
The public will be invited to the grand opening of the First Dakota Soccer Park at a later date.
