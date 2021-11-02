Medical Cannabis Petition Drive Set For Cedar County

Matt and Nicole (Kuchta) Hochstein want their son Jayen’s 12th birthday on Saturday to be one that he’ll remember for the rest of his life — and as the one that helped save his life.
Jayen suffers from intractable epilepsy, which leads to uncontrollable seizures. The Hochsteins support the passage of medical marijuana in Nebraska, which they believe will greatly improve their son’s condition or at least offer relief.
The Hochsteins now live in the Omaha suburb of Papillion, but they are turning to their Cedar County, Nebraska, family and friends — Matt is from Hartington, Nicole from Wynot — for assistance.
After setbacks in both the Nebraska courts and Legislature, medical marijuana supporters are launching another petition drive to get the issue on the 2022 state ballot.
As part of that effort, Nicole is working with a petition drive across the state, including this weekend in Cedar County.
“This Saturday, I am trying to set up a 12 city/village signing event for the medical marijuana petition in honor of my son’s 12th birthday,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “I am hoping to have someone for an hour or two in each of the 12 cities/villages in Cedar County.”
Hochstein has turned to social media and other means to solicit volunteers in the petition drive. She is seeking both petition circulators and signers in Wynot, Coleridge, Laurel, Fordyce, Randolph, St. Helena, Aten, Belden, Magnet, Obert and Bow Valley.
However, any registered Nebraska voter can sign petitions.
Hochstein said she is determined to staff each of the Cedar County communities on Saturday as part of a large grassroots push.
“I will have someone at all 12 cities on Saturday. Only a couple of the locations and times have been confirmed,” she said. “I’ve shared about my son before and why this is so important to us, but I’m always willing to talk about it with anyone. I’ve met so many people across the state, as well as in Cedar County, who could truly benefit from being able to talk to their physician about this option.”
Jayen has a condition called Lennox Gastaut Syndrome. His medication has helped with the severity of the seizures, but he still experiences seizures every day.
The Hochsteins know their son cannot continue enduring seizures, which can lead to other medical problems. Those issues include epilepticus, a non-stop seizure where he would need to be placed in a medically-induced coma.
The Hochsteins want to avoid brain surgery for their son and see medical marijuana as an alternative.
In Nebraska, medical marijuana supporters have faced numerous setbacks in recent years. Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes any efforts to legalize marijuana, and the 49-member unicameral has consistently rejected bills — including the 2021 Legislature — seeking the change.
Nebraska medical marijuana supporters sought to take the issue to the state’s voters last year. Nicole Hochstein helped circulate petitions for a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for medical uses. The effort collected nearly 200,000 signatures, more than enough to qualify for the 2020 ballot.
However, the Nebraska Supreme Court struck down the proposed amendment last fall as violating the state’s “one subject” rule and removed it from the November 2020 ballot.
Ricketts stressed his opposition to the proposal. “This is not medical marijuana. There is not such a thing,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
Even before the end of the 2021 legislative session, medical marijuana supporters launched the petition drive to get two cannabis measures on the 2022 ballot.
“We have people working on both ends of the state so it eventually becomes a possibility,” Hochstein previously told the Press & Dakotan.
“We’re just not sure our son has the time to wait for this.”
———
For more information on Saturday’s petition drive in Cedar County, visit Nicole Hochstein’s Facebook page.
For more information on the statewide effort, visit the Facebook page and website for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.