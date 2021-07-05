Cases Disposed: June 12-18, 2021
Shelly L. Pinkelman, Lincoln, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christina Marie Sorensen, Glendive, Mont.; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal passing no pass zone; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kristie Nicole Griswald, Newcastle, Neb.; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ryan James Buettner, Wakonda; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Catherine Unruh, 1208 W. 9th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Esteban Falcon Torres, 2800 Broadway Lot 32, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Christian Garcia, 304 W. 3rd St. #2, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Raymond Pinkelman, 301 Bunker Lane Apt. 18, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Kevin Duarte, Omaha, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Sean Joseph Garcia, 504 Burleigh St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Serrano Jose Lucio Lopez, 616 E. 5th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jonathon Elliot Wilton, Hartington, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Hunter O. Hegge, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Curtis Dean McCauley, Walthill, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William George Grunow, Hinckley, Minn.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicole Theresa Bergman, Rosebud; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John Ross, Lincoln, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tammy L. Denton, 1207 Ferdig, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Summer Dupree, 1200 W. 30th Street, Apt. 303, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Donald E. Scotter, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Beth Peneaux, Cushing, Okla.; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $270.
Karlie J. Hass, 3704 Kristi Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dawayne Daniel Lindsay, Ranger, Tex.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Sara Marie Crisman, 104 E. 26th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Cody A. Deakins, Newman Grove, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrea Lynn Hooker, 206 E. 6th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zenobia McWhorter, Dolton, Ill.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tracy Darnell Wilson, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Clayton Eugene Wright, Columbus, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle.
Matthew James Cooley, Lincoln, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jacqueline Marie Goodteacher, Niobrara, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Angela A. Huenink, Hawarden, Iowa; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joshua Gay, 617 Locust, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Bond-no contact terms-misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Recharged by information.
Dan P. Fischer, Hartington, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $232.50.
Nicholas Newell, Omaha, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules-not using lights; $132.50.
Jamal A. Mohamed, Norfolk, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Armando Rameras, Omaha, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darian Lamar Johnson, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeremy A.J. Alexander, Warren, Mich.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Brown, Fordyce, Neb.; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Jason Doele, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Michael Garret Clausen, Lawton, Iowa; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Beverly Lynne Clark, Sidney, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron T. Allen, Omaha, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Justin John Renken, LeMars, Iowa; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gerald Robert Gosnell, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Savoy, Wynot, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tami Jo Sprigler, Cottonwood, Ariz.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Levi Lamotte, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Mark Gordon Green, 415 W. 15th Street Lot 17, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Elaine Josephine Tellus, 110 W. 6th St., Apt. C, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Nathan Johnson, Tunnel Hill, Ga.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Kyle Gartner, Fullerton, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Konrad Surudo, Milwaukee, Wis.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kayla Marie Vanarsdale, 125 Privot St., Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mindee Jo Alesch, Paulina, Iowa; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Reiko Jonnell Mike, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Danielle J. Waechter, Dannebrog, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ruben J. Castillo, Omaha, Neb.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron R. Laipply, Honolulu, Hawaii; Consume or mix alcoholic beverages in public place; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Terri L. Morrow, Crofton, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kenney Dahlkoetter, Stanton, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rusty Young, Camby, Ind.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eugene F. Scott, Glenella, MB ROJOVO; Fail to stop at weigh station; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dylan R. Capps, Discovery Bay, Calif.; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Joshua Gay, 617 Locust, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bryan Christopher Jamison, Yankton Trustee Unit, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $356.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 15 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Inmate possession of drugs in the penitentiary; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Harrison Peetz, Lincoln, Neb.; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $270.
Randy Scott Wolford, 2403 West City Limits Rd, Apt. 215, Yankton; Animals within parks; $123.
Nathaniel James Nelson, 1410 Green St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kevin R. Behrens, Columbus, Neb.; Drive vehicle without proper exhaust and muffler system; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Roberto Carlos Sanchez-Cruz, Sioux City, Iowa; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brenda J. Aldrich, Commerce City, Colo.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kim Schultz, 113 Mack, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lawrence A. Campbell, Niobrara, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Charles Thornton, Homeless, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Dana Lucille Davis, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways.
Richard A. Doerr, Bloomfield, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Benjamin Sok, 121 Gregg Street, Yankton; No motorcycle driver’s license; $132.50.
Dang Tuong Linh Nguyen, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Aleksandr J. Shinkarev, Nashville, Tenn.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wanda Kay Gawryluk, Mandan, N.D.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joe Don Harwell, Ames, Iowa; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron Anthony Noel, Wichita, Kan.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Randall B. Berry, Windsor, Ohio; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Courtney Storm, Lincoln, Neb.; Give person alcohol ages 18-21 or without parent; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Melissa Jo Berry, Estherville, Iowa; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jimmie Dale Hicks, Junior, Jefferson City, Mo.; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian Lee Furney, Freeman; Seat belt violation; $25.
Brent Moore, Omaha, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules-not using lights; $132.50.
Grace Marie Obr, 2209 Burleigh #303, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Deborah S. Tagg, 43412 Hwy. 52, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
April D. Gilman, Omaha, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
