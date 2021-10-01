100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 2, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 2, 1946
• The Louis Christopherson family has moved to a home at 518 Locust Street formerly occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Howard Hansen who have moved to California. The Christophersons have been living at 601 Capitol Street.
• The amount of money collected toward the fund of $15,500 needed to complete Yankton’s new swimming pool, to be built in the proposed memorial recreation park on north Douglas Avenue, now stands at $3,724, according to figures released today by Robert R. Tincher, chairman of the citizens’ pool equipment committee. Largest of the new donations was one of $500 presented by Ernest Bowyer post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who donated the proceeds of their recent stag party.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 2, 1971
• Funeral services for Yankton Dr. D. Max Reade, 42, who was killed in a one-car auto accident near Presho last night, will be Monday afternoon 2 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Robert Jacobson officiating. Unofficial reports indicate that Dr. Reade was driving his car near Presho when he apparently lost control of the vehicle. Dr. Reade had been affiliated with the Medical Clinic here since 1962. He was chief of Staff of Sacred Heart Hospital and was Yankton County coroner for several terms.
• Some 200 to 250 South Dakota nurses will be converging on Yankton next week for the 53rd annual meeting of the South Dakota Nurses’ Association. Keynote speaker on Monday evening will be Dr. Ingeborg G. Mauksch, associate professor of nursing in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Missouri School of Medicine.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 2, 1996
• By order of Yankton’s outgoing fire chief, expect to see at least a couple of changes from Yankton’s new fire chief. Tom Slowey was named the new chief at a press conference Tuesday. Slowey is replacing Pat Smith, who will be retiring as fire chief this December.
• A restaurant worker testified Tuesday that Eric D. Stukel told him, “I think I killed a girl” just days after the disappearance of Stukel’s girlfriend, Tamara Haas. Yankton Attorney Mike Stevens, representing Stukel, pointed out that in Fry’s earlier testimony, Fry stated Stukel said, “I’m thinking about killing a girl.” Fry said he did not recall giving that statement.
