The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is inviting you to join a virtual book club. The next book club meeting will be Tuesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. “The Little Book of Lykke: Secrets of the World’s Happiest People” by Meik Wiking will be discussed. A limited number of copies are available to pick up at the Yankton Community Library.
Pre-registration is required for each of these events. Contact the library by phone call, Facebook Messenger or by emailing the library at librarystaff@cityofyankton.org. You must have access to an email address. The meeting link will be emailed prior to the meeting.
The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program offers a variety of challenges to be completed during the summer. Some are reading challenge, some are events. Due to COVID-19, the events will be virtual. The more activities you complete, the more chances you have to win. Prize winners will be notified using the information provided when you register for the program. The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program runs through July 31. Register at www.cityofyankton.org/beanstack.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
