Cases Disposed: April 10-16, 2021
Joseph C. Ainsworth, Broken Bow, Okla.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard H. Thompson, Edmonton, AB; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Angela C. Hathaway, Omaha. Neb.; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kassie Sherman, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Stevan Knezevic, Omaha. Neb.; Fraud to obtain game license; Suspended imposition of sentence; $486.50; Fraud to obtain game license; Recharged by information.
Monte Draskovic, 1317 Burleigh, Yankton; Distribution of tobacco product to minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; $100.
Tommy E. Mock, Peru, Ill.; Commercial vehicle plates; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lea M. Herzog, Omaha, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David L. Haddix, Albion, Neb.; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tina Marie Sasse, 602 E. 18th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Daniel O. Doyle, 1114 North St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Morgan Sparrow, 2804 W. 23rd Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ashley Rose Butler, 90 Bill Baggs Rd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Samantha Johnson, Lake Andes; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,239.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Su Mei Huang, Vermillion; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cory M. Heckathorn, 1114 W. 9th St., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Charles Thornton, Homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alvin A. Stahl, Junior, Tabor; Reduced load March and April; $235; Stop lamps required; $77.50; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; $185.
Kyle Henry Hlavac, Sioux Falls; Misprision of felony; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Tina Osborne, Scotland; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Richard Jerome Schumacher, Freeman; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Rachel Pietsch, Vermillion; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Heather L. Hayes, 700 Broadway, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Sue Keffer, Scotland; Establishment of speed zones; $97.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving with revoked (not suspended license; Recharged by complaint; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Theresa A. Pfiffner, 2800 N. Broadway #35, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Theodore Thornton, Senior, 115 W. 10th St., Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Gaige Adam Koster, 108 Poison Ivy Lane, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Colleen L. Henry, 206 Linn, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Robin Wicker, Irene; No driver’s license; Dismissed by defendant.
Barbara Moniz, Walthill, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rodger Lopez, Sioux City, Iowa; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cassy Dean Sharpfish, 805 ½ Summit, Yankton; Give person alcohol ages 18-21 or w/o parent; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Yurima Santana Rodriguez, 106 Juniper St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jose Martinez, 717 Mulberry #1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kayla Draskovic, 1317 Burleigh, Yankton; Distribution of tobacco product to minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Megan Ann Walker, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by indictment.
Keith Gary Fischer, Menno; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50.
Darla Hansen, Burbank; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Russell Kirchhevel, 412 Cedar #2, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Jade Bruckner, 2703 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Ryan Paul Eichacker, 2702 Arlington Ave., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.
Christopher Smith, 215 Linn Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
