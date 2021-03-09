The Avera Foundation is offering the Lori Ann Schrempp Memorial Nursing Student Scholarship to nursing students who are continuing their education to become a Registered Nurse.
The Lori Ann Schrempp Memorial Nursing Student Scholarship was established in 2002 in memory of Lori, a nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for over 22 years.
Lori’s life was tragically cut short when a LifeNet helicopter en route to transport a patient crashed. She was the LifeNet nurse on board. The pilot and paramedic also perished in the crash. Lori had a way of teaching nurses not only the duties of the job, but the compassion and spirit of the job as well.
This nursing scholarship will make preference to non-traditional students; however, will also consider nursing students who meet the other criteria. The value of the scholarship is $1,000.
Applicants who qualify are those who are in their third or fourth year of a B.S.N. program, or first or second year of an Associate’s program.
Applicants should be a resident in one of the following counties in which Avera Sacred Heart Hospital serves: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Gregory, Hutchinson, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union or Yankton, or in the Nebraska counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox or Pierce.
Applications will consist of an application form, resume, letter of reference from a faculty member, and a written narrative that focuses on: passion for nursing, community involvement, and demonstrations of Avera Sacred Heart values of hospitality, compassion, and stewardship.
The deadline for all applications is March 31. This scholarship may only be given to an applicant once.
Applications should be emailed to Foundation@Avera.org or can be mailed to Avera Foundation, P.O. Box 5045, Sioux Falls, SD, 57117, by March 31.
For further information, contact the Avera Foundation at (605) 322-8900.
