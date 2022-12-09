Confined Places
Any area large enough for a person to enter and perform work, which has a limited or restricted means of entry or exit and is not designed for continuous worker occupancy is a confined space.

On the farm, identifying confined spaces and understanding the hazards they pose to workers is critical in preventing injury or fatality. Deaths in confined spaces often occur because the atmosphere is oxygen-deficient, toxic or combustible.

