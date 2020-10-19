100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 20, 1920
• Chicken and all the fixings, and candidates, were specialties at the opening dinner and dedication last evening of the new hall of Prairie Local No. 237, Farmers Union, five miles north of Yankton on the Broadway road.
• Too much coal in the shed at the heating plant of the city schools forced the partition wall out and has nearly buried the boilers. Fortunately the firemen were out of the building so there was no injury except to property. A force of men is at work and things will be restored to their regular order in a few days.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 20, 1945
• “Old Dobbin” is not only coming back, but he is back, according to a horse sale held last Wednesday in Yankton at which approximately 1,000 buyers and spectators from a four-state area were present. Over 150 horses and colts were sold within three hours.
• Leo Klimisch, who recently returned to Yankton from the Mare Island Navy Yards near San Francisco, will begin Monday as field representative for the Press and Dakotan. He will call on town and rural families in a territory west of Yankton as far as Platte.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 20, 1970
• Mrs. Dale Oleson, Yankton public school teacher, spent a time antelope hunting with her husband after the recently completed SDEA meeting in Rapid City. Hunting in the area north of Belle Fourche, Mrs. Oleson shot a trophy animal with 17½ inch antlers. The rack will make her a member of the “Proud Hunters” club of the SD Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
• Officials of the Game, Fish and Parks Department say they’re highly pleased with the initial success of this year’s pheasant season. The game bag checks showed hunters were not only taking more birds than at any time since 1963, but that it was taking them less time to do so.
25 Years Ago
Friday, October 20, 1995
• The rampaging Yankton Bucks absolutely dominated the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots Thursday night in opening round action of the South Dakota football playoffs, stopping the Pats’ offense cold and rolling to a one-sided 56-0 stomping. With the win the Bucks remained unbeaten for the year with their ninth in a row. It was the 21st straight victory for the defending Class 11AA grid champions.
• Pheasant season in South Dakota begins this weekend and wildlife officials said thousands of hunters will take part.
