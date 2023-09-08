AG Clears Yankton County Department Personnel Of Wrongdoing
A state investigation into potentially unethical dealings by a Yankton County department has found no wrongdoing.

According to a press release issued Friday by Yankton County Commission Vice-Chair Wanda Howey-Fox, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office reported its findings to county officials.

