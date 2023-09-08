AG Clears Yankton County Department Personnel Of Wrongdoing

A state investigation into potentially unethical dealings by a Yankton County department has found no wrongdoing.
According to a press release issued Friday by Yankton County Commission Vice-Chair Wanda Howey-Fox, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office reported its findings to county officials.
“Following an in-depth investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), no illegal or criminal activity was detected relative to any acts or actions that were alleged to have occurred by any current or prior employee of the Yankton County Office of Director of Equalization,” Howey-Fox said in the release.
The investigation was launched last October after allegations of wrongdoing against Department of Equalization personnel.
“A current Director of Equalization employee and former Director of Equalization employee had, or may have, wrongfully participated in reducing the real estate and/or personal property tax obligations they owed to Yankton County,” the Press & Dakotan reported at the time “The matter was brought to the attention of the (County Commission) at a recent executive session.”
In a press release issued at the time of the announcement last October, the County Commission would turn the matter over to state officials.
“Due to the seriousness of the allegations and because it involved Yankton County employees, both past and present, and to avoid the appearance of favoritism, leniency or conflicts of interest, the entire matter was referred out of county to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office,” the October release said. “As a result of that out-of-county referral for purposes of investigation, no immediate action was taken by the County Commission to terminate or sanction the employee involved.
“The County Commission determined in executive session that the matter should be kept confidential while the investigation was ongoing until the investigation was completed. That would allow DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) to perform their job as efficiently as possible.”
The press release issued last October reported that someone who had access to the Director of Equalization computers had downloaded information off county computers and that they have allegedly publicized information on social media.
In Friday’s release, Howey-Fox said, “Due to concerns that were raised regarding activities that were alleged to have occurred and the possibility of a real, or perceived, conflict of interest by Yankton County officials (State's Attorney, Sheriff’s Office and/or Director of Equalization), the entirety of the concerns were turned over to the State for investigation and/or prosecution in the summer of 2022.”
No other details were provided at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.