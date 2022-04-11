SCOTLAND — The Scotland Community Choir presents its 73rd annual Easter concert at 7:30 p.m Monday, April 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland.
The choir is directed by Mr. Brett Jacobson and accompanied by Jan Kocer and Karen Rettedal.
All are invited to attend this evening of sacred music.
