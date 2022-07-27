Knox County Men Plead No Contest

CENTER, Neb. – In separate hearings, two men pleaded no contest this week in Knox County District Court – one case involving child pornography and the other case involving assault of an officer.
Judge James Kube presided over this week’s hearings in Knox County District Court. The two defendants were scheduled for pre-trial hearings but instead entered pleas and will not stand trial.
In the first case, Rusty A. Fields, 28, of Wausa, Nebraska, pleaded no contest to one count of possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
As part of a plea deal, the prosecution dismissed one count of possession of child pornography, another Class IIA felony.
In addition, the state dismissed one count of failing to register as a sex offender, a Class IIIA felony. The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison plus 9-18 months of post-release supervision.
Fields has been previously convicted twice for sex offenses.
In the second case, John M. Sage, 47, of Crofton, Nebraska, pleaded no contest to one count of resisting arrest, a Class I misdemeanor, and an amended count of driving while intoxicated, third offense, a Class W misdemeanor.
The charge arises from an Oct. 9, 2021, incident in Crofton in which a Knox County deputy attempted to arrest Sage for suspected drunk driving. Sage allegedly resisted arrest for 30 minutes, and the deputy struggled to keep Sage on the ground before finally handcuffing him. The deputy shouted for help from the public but received no assistance, according to court papers.
As part of a plea deal with Sage, the prosecution dismissed one count of assault on a peace officer, a Class IIA felony.
In addition, the state reduced one count from third-offense DWI with refusal of the chemical test/implied consent, a Class IIIA felony, down to the Class W misdemeanor.
A Class W misdemeanor, which applies to DUI offenses, carries a maximum sentence ranging from 60 days to a year in jail, depending on an offender’s past DUI convictions.
Sage was initially charged with intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury to a Knox County deputy sheriff during the performance of the deputy’s official duties.
Sage was also charged with resisting arrest and using or threatening to use physical violence against a peace officer, or that Sage employed means requiring substantial force to overcome resistance during the arrest.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas prosecuted both cases. Kube set a Sept. 27 sentencing date for both cases at the Knox County Courthouse.
FIELDS CASE
Fields’ charges arose out of a report from Snapchat to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children followed by a Nebraska State Patrol investigation. The incident occurred Oct. 25, 2021.
The Snapchat user, later identified as Fields, had uploaded two images of sexually explicit conduct depicting children as one of its participants or portrayed observers, according to court records.
Fields is currently on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry (SOR) as a lifetime offender. He is listed on the SOR for a 2011 conviction for unlawful sexual contact with a 7-year-old in Colorado when Fields was 16 years old. He also holds a second conviction in 2017 for first-degree sexual assault of a 14-year-old in Nebraska when Fields was 22 years old.
Fields reported to law enforcement on the SOR registry that he was living at a Verdigre, Nebraska, address.
As part of its current investigation, the Nebraska State Patrol issued subpoenas to Verizon Wireless regarding an Internet Protocol Address (IPA) and to Yahoo regarding an email account. In both cases, Fields’ listed phone number was associated with the information.
On April 6, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator contacted Fields regarding the findings and to discuss information Fields had provided for the sex-offender registry. The investigator learned Fields was at a Wausa residence and met him there.
During an interview, Fields verbally consented to allowing the investigator to preview his phone. It was determined that Fields had lied about having a Snapchat account.
In addition, Fields signed a written consent form allowing Davis to complete a data extraction of Fields’ phone. On April 6, the NSP Technical Crimes Lab began a data extraction on the phone revealing several email accounts linked to the device.
Also, it was determined that Fields had lied when it was learned he had spent multiple nights at the Wausa home. The investigator informed Fields he was already in violation of the SOR and needed to register the Wausa address.
At that point, Fields was arrested and advised of his rights.
Fields is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $100,000/10% bond.
SAGE CASE
In Sage’s case, Knox County Deputy Casey Nieman reported in court documents that he was patrolling Oct. 9, 2021, in Crofton. During his patrol, the deputy noted a pickup driver, later identified as Sage, who failed to signal a right turn and nearly hit Nieman’s patrol unit.
The windows of both vehicles were rolled down, and the pickup driver shouted an expletive at Nieman. The deputy decided to perform a traffic stop on the pickup. The driver gained speed and entered a mobile home park.
Nieman caught up to the pickup, with the driver walking toward a mobile home. The deputy instructed the man to come back to him, and the driver turned around and walked toward the deputy.
Nieman smelled alcohol as Sage approached, and the deputy told him to come back to the patrol unit. Sage refused and started walking toward the mobile home. Nieman grabbed the man’s arm to gain compliance.
Sage allegedly became combative, started yelling and tried to pull away, according to Nieman. The deputy backed Sage against a van in the adjacent parking stall, and Sage continued to resist arrest. In response, Nieman placed Sage on the ground by the front of the van, sat on top of the driver’s stomach and attempted to place handcuffs on him.
“The driver continued to resist arrest and kept yelling at me to let him up because he didn’t want to have to hurt me,” Nieman said in his report.
The deputy said he attempted to handcuff Sage several more times, but Sage grabbed the handcuffs and tried to pull them out of Nieman’s hands. Sage held onto the handcuffs as he twisted them, causing minor scrapes and bruises to both of the deputy’s hands.
Sage repeatedly said he could hurt Nieman if he really wanted and tried to throw the deputy off his stomach, according to court records. Nieman’s left ankle became twisted under his lower back, causing pain to his ankle as Sage rolled back and forth.
Each time, Nieman managed to regain control and hold Sage’s arms to the ground while trying to place the handcuffs on the suspect. In the meantime, the suspect was yelling for assistance and saying “John Sage needed help because the sheriff was sitting on him,” the deputy said.
Nieman heard a male voice to the north, and Sage recognized the man and called him by name for help, but the man didn’t assist.
“Because I couldn’t reach my cell phone in my pocket, I yelled several times at the top of my lungs that the Knox County Sheriff needed help, still no one came to my aid,” Nieman said.
“I eventually managed to handcuff (Sage’s) right wrist while maintaining control of the other arm. At this point, John stopped resisting, and I managed to place the other handcuff on his left wrist. I then crawled off John Sage, and he was brought back to his feet and placed into the front seat of my patrol unit.”
Nieman radioed for help, and Deputy Mark Krepel arrived to assist. They determined Krepel would transport Sage to the Knox County Jail in Center, Nebraska, because Nieman’s patrol until doesn’t have a cage to place combative arrestees.
Upon arrival at the jail, Nieman asked Sage if he was willing to submit to a chemical test of his breath. Sage refused, and he was then booked into the jail and placed in a detox cell for observation, according to court records.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.