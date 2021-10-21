• A report was received at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday of indecent exposure on E. 2nd St. A person was reportedly urinating in public.
• A report was received at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 15th St. Nothing was reported stolen, but pills were found in the vehicle that did not belong to the reporting party.
• A report was received at 3:16 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle break-in on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:32 a.m. Thursday of vandalism to a vehicle on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 1:36 p.m. Thursday of vandalism to an electrical box on W. 25th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
