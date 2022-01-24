The Military Order of the Cootie Big Aggie #12 will have its monthly scratch Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 791, 209 Cedar St.
The chislic feed is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the VFW Post 791. All proceeds go to veterans who are hospitalized or in nursing homes.
Pup Tent #12 would like to thank all who donated to and supported the Wagon of Cheer. There will be a Valentine’s visit.
