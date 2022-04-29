Tourism: Think Local

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. There will be periods of light rain during the evening. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.