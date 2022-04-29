Tourism: Think Local

South Dakota tourism officials are saying that this summer, when it comes to your vacation, there may be no place like home.
Sunday will mark the beginning of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW). Sponsored by the U.S. Travel Association, NTTW reminds Americans that it’s time to start planning summer vacations.
“It’s that time of year. The weather is starting to warm up,” Jay Gravholt, Yankton Thrive tourism director, told the Press & Dakotan. “This year, NTTW is May 1 through May 7, and we are really trying to encourage people to start thinking about travel and tourism.”
Given recent rising costs, it would be good for people to consider travel and tourism locally, he said.
“We have a great vacation spot here. Even people from town go out and camp at Lewis & Clark Lake,” he said. “Our greatest group for tourism is the people that are close. The closer they are, the more they come here.”
People looking to vacation in more distant cities will also have to calculate the increasing cost of fuel in their budgets, Gravholt said.
“This summer, I am really encouraging people to look at what they have locally, save a little money this year and travel here,” he said. “You don’t have to go so far; it won’t cost you so much in gas and things are reasonably priced here, as compared to larger cities.”
The number of campgrounds in the lake area and along the Missouri River seems to grow every year, Gravholt noted.
“Some of those will be for people that stay here all summer,” he said. “Others will be permanent residents, and some are campers.”
Also, some local businesses are expanding their offerings.
“There are numerous places in town that make great events,” Gravholt said. “Places for reunions, weddings, conventions even.”
Despite many local festivals being cancelled from 2020-2021, Yankton’s outdoor options drew many visitors during the first two summers of the pandemic, he said.
“Our tourism numbers during the pandemic were good, as far as people coming to Yankton,” Gravholt said. “Not so much for staying indoors or dining, but that’s almost all the way back now.”
This year, Yankton area residents and visitors will again be able to enjoy summer concerts and events, many for the first time in two years.
“June is going to be a great month because we’ll have the summer concert band series on Tuesday,” he said. “We’ll have Music at the Meridian on Thursdays. We’ve got Market at the Meridian starting this Saturday (today) down at Levee Street. There’s something to do just about every day of the week.”
Other events set for the Yankton area this summer include Ribfest and Kids in the Park in June, the Fourth of July fireworks and Rock ‘N’ Rumble, and Riverboat Days and the Summer Arts Festival in August.
“I like to think of Yankton almost as the South Dakota fireworks capital,” Gravholt said. “We have a spectacular fireworks show on the Fourth of July; we have another great one on Riverboat Days; we have one on the kickoff to the holiday season and wintertime — and we shoot them off over the water.”
Also, Yankton’s music scene features some great artists, he said.
“In the spring and summertime, especially when it starts getting really nice outside, you can find live music in this town,” Gravholt said. “We have so many wonderful, talented local musicians that come and play their hearts out anywhere they can, and they do a great job and interact so well with the people who are in attendance.”
Despite the continued presence of COVID-19 throughout the country in 2021, South Dakota hosted 13.5 million visitors, he said.
“We had $4.4 billion of visitor spending that supported about 54,200 tourism industry jobs in the state,” Gravholt said. “We were rocking it last year, and I think we’re going to rock it even harder this year.”
For more information, visit www.yanktonsd.com
