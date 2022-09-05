CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 15-19, 2022
Daryl Tay Scheetz, Mission Hill; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information.
Steven Gregory Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Eluding; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended and 1 day credit; Eluding; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Christopher Lee Venables, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Reckless driving; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Donald Patrick Foley, 601 Bill Baggs Rd, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Emma Rae Logan, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Joshua R L Schlote, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Steven J. Henley, Greeley, Colo.; Speeding on a state highway; $232.50.
Kayla May Goolsby, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 203, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $832.50; Jail sentence of 61 days with 1 day credit; Three years probation; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Zane Clifford Hauck, Utica; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Ronald Larry Pasman, 1204 Meadowview Rd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Paige Durham, Homeless, Yankton; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Rear lamps required; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Nyariek Peter Kaway, Sioux Falls; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Overdriving road conditions; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Charles Owen Thornton, 305 Douglas, Apt. B, Yankton; Simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/assault to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Recharged by information.
Anne Witte, 119 Sunset, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Garrett Conn, Crofton, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anthony Stahl, Watertown; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by complaint; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $178.50; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Laura L. Prutsman, 1017 Walnut St., C8, Yankton; Obtaining property or services with false credit card; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obtaining property or services with false credit card; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 courts costs/surcharges; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adam Aune, 2916 Broadway #204, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $478.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended.
Brook Bess Cuevas, 301 W. 31st St. #106N, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Yerisleidy Perez Rodriguez, 807 West Street, Apt. 29, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Daniel C. Abels, Omaha, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Dalton James Gobel, 221 ½ Capitol St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Anaeli Arencibia, 1021 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Edward Marion Brothers, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; $386.50; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Bonnie L. Lemke, Crofton, Neb.; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,396.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Zachary Monroe Stark, Lesterville; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alyssa Flying Hawk, Lake Andes; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $478.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Garrett B. Conn, Crofton, Neb.; Failure to appear/report felony; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Lee Craft, 802 West City Limits Road, Apt. 11, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Suspended imposition of sentence; $6,978.51; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years probation; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information.
Roger A. Black Bear, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. A21, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patrick Ugwuezumba, 1105 W. 8th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Austin Hill, 2009 Cedar St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Brandon Joe Webb, 106 Curlie St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Complete update registration form; Dismissed by prosecutor; Sex offender to report change in vehicle registration; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Roselyn Flying Hawk, 1100 E. 8th St. #3, Yankton; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $616.50; Jail sentence of 62 days with 60 days suspended and 2 days credit; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/negligently causes bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et all or other public officer; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/negligently causes bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Daniel E. Summers, Norfolk, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules-no wake requirements; $132.50.
Timothy Frank Branaugh, 2003 Peninah St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Thomas Merkwan, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
David Rothluebber, 403 Regal, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Robert G. Hegge, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Rosa Portillo Martinez, Schuyler, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Courtney E. Millhouse, 2200 Green St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Jason Lee Tellus, 906 E. 15th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin G. Myers, Omaha, Neb.; Contrary use of posted water; $111; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; Recharged by complaint.
Tonia Marie Toussaint, 1305 Belair Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Anthony Reiter Smith, Columbus, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules-not wearing life jacket; $132.50.
