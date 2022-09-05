CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 15-19, 2022

Daryl Tay Scheetz, Mission Hill; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia;  Recharged by information.

