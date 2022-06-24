SIOUX FALLS — Daniel Beutler, D.O., of Vermillion has been named a “2022 Rising Star” in sports medicine by Castle Connolly, an organization that publishes nationwide health care research and information.
Beutler is the only sports medicine specialist in the region honored as a “2022 Rising Star.” Castle Connolly uses this list to recognize early-career physicians across several specialties. Physicians were nominated by their peers as emerging leaders in their fields. This year, 12 sports medicine specialists were selected.
His areas of expertise include ultrasound guided injections, fracture care, concussion management and sports physicals. In addition to his focus on sports medicine, Dr. Beutler’s practice includes pediatrics, adult medicine and preventative care.
He graduated from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville, Missouri, and completed his residency and fellowship at Metro Health University of Michigan Health in Wyoming, Michigan. Dr. Beutler is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Sports Medicine. He is a sports medicine provider at the University of South Dakota and Vermillion High School.
