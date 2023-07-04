100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 5, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 5, 1923
• Residents living on N. Pine Street between the railway tracks and 15th Street celebrated the completion of paving on that section of boulevard in a unique way last night by holding a community picnic supper upon it. Tables were set on the pavement in front of the T.J. Frick and A.C. Miller homes, and about 100 persons, all living on Pine, were present.
• The river bank was a favorite place yesterday with visitors to Yankton for the Fourth, and for quite a while several hundred people were at the bridge site, very interested in Yankton’s great undertaking and also in the ferry boat B.A. Douglass, making regular and very long trips, and always crowded with autos and people crossing over for the celebration.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 5, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 5, 1973
• About 2,000 people attended the Independence Day celebration sponsored by the Yankton County Democratic Party yesterday. The day-long celebration featured appearances by South Dakota political figures, games, entertainment, and the crowning of Rosemary Wessling as princess of the event.
• Hundreds and hundreds of parade-watchers lined streets along the Menno Fourth of July Celebration Parade Wednesday which topped the annual Independence Day celebration here. Sponsored by the Rames-Bender Post 152, the parade brought to a head activities which began Sunday and included a carnival midway, tractor pulling, dances, baseball and other activities.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 5, 1998
• No paper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.