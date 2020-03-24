Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.