The Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft Night on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
You can celebrate Library Lover’s Month with a fun and colorful paper quilling project. Paper quilling is a fun way to create a 3-D art piece by tightly coiling pieces of paper to create an intricate design.
Paper and quilling supplies will be provided. Registration for Adult Craft Night is required. There is a fee due at time of registration.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
