OMAHA, Neb. — Education Foundation of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa encourages integrity and ethical behavior in the community, and BBB’s 2022 Student of Integrity Award Scholarships recognize high school seniors who have displayed these values inside and outside of the classroom.
A major part of the application requires students to write an essay describing a situation they were personally involved in that tested their ethical philosophy and integrity. The essay challenges students to dive into inner conflict while describing tactics they used to resolve their unique encounters with difficult situations.
High school seniors, including home-schooled students, who reside in BBB’s service area are eligible to apply. Twelve winners will each be awarded $2,000 scholarships to be used for college tuition and expenses:
• Three from Metro Omaha/Southwest Iowa (includes Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties)
• Three from Metro Lincoln/Greater Nebraska (all of Nebraska except Metro Omaha)
• Three from South Dakota
• Three from The Kansas Plains (all counties in Kansas except Franklin, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte)
The application guide with complete instructions, the application and the recommendation forms can all be accessed at bbb.org/local/0714/bbb-student-of-integrity-awards.html. This year the application and recommendations are all submitted electronically. Applicants no longer mail their packets to a BBB office. It is important that students read the application guide before they fill out the application
All application materials must be submitted by Sunday, March 13, 2022.
For more information or questions about these awards, contact BBB PR & Communications Director Josh Planos at 402-206-8276, or jplanos@bbbinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.