RC Senator Accused Of Illegally Accepting COVID Relief Funds

 Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, at the Capitol during the 2022 legislative session.

 John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight

State Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, is accused of illegally accepting over a half-million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds to support her childcare business, according to the governor and attorney general.

Gov. Kristi Noem divulged the information in a news release Thursday, along with a letter from Attorney General Marty Jackley requesting that Castleberry repay the full amount or reach an agreement within 10 days or face legal action.

