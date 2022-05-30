Shooting Incident In Yankton Investigated

One person sustained an apparent accidental gunshot wound in an incident that occurred Saturday in Yankton.
According to a release from the Yankton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Whiting Drive at 6:29 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting in progress. Officers found a vehicle parked on Whiting Drive with the male driver having a gunshot wound. The injury appeared to be from a negligent discharge of a firearm.
The driver was alert and responding to officers on scene and was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for medical care. There is no other report on his condition.
Two other occupants in the vehicle were not injured and were interviewed by law enforcement.
The incident is still under investigation.
