Yankton Officials Wait On Wastewater Plant Funding

Yankton officials are playing the waiting game on funding for a major wastewater plant project, but that doesn’t mean a number of issues with the plant won’t be addressed soon.
Director of Environmental Services Director Kyle Goodmanson told the Press & Dakotan that some work will be starting up in the near future.
“A few years ago following the March 2019 floods, we applied for the Economic Development (Administration) funds,” he said. “That’s about a $6 million project at the wastewater plant. … That project is out for bids right now. If the bids come in good, we plan on approving that sometime in April and getting that construction started probably in June or July.”
He said that this project is distinct from the plans for a major overhaul approved by the City Commission in December.
Goodmanson said the $44 million revamp, which will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds via the state, constitutes the second phase of work on the wastewater plant.
He said that the city is currently waiting on the state to announce how those funds will be distributed and how much of the cost will be covered by the infrastructure funds.
“We’ve applied for that funding,” he said. “It’s about a 30% grant is what they’re telling us right now. That’s still going through the Legislature. … We’re looking at probably mid-April for South Dakota DANR (Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources) to come out with that final approval of those funds.”
He said he’s very confident that it will ultimately see 30% of the project covered by the ARPA funds and 70% by state loans.
The two projects — while intended to make major changes at the wastewater plant — have different focuses.
“The first phase, we really had to meet the criteria that is part of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant, which is pretty specific and really had to do with resiliency — things like backup power and issues we had where things actually failed during the flood or had capacity issues during the flood,” Goodmanson said. “The scope was a little more tight on what we could do.”
He said the second phase will cover a lot more general work to keep the aging plant viable for decades to come.
“As we get into ARPA, that was a little more open on what we could spend that money on,” he said. “That is basically a full retrofit of our existing facility to get us into that 25- to 30-year window again before we need to do major upgrades after that. It’s pretty much a complete overhaul from start to finish on every process. A lot of the structures themselves are fine; it’s really about the equipment within the structures we’ll be replacing.”
Work this summer is set to include a number of projects related to the wastewater plant, including:
• Replace electrical main gear;
• Reduce single points of failure in plant electrical;
• Generator for effluent pumping;
• Pretreatment room influent screens;
• Replace pumps with dry pit submersible;
• New equalization basin with pumping;
• Service bypass gates;
• Splitter/secondary influent piping;
• Influent from new manhole to the plant;
• Bypass pump portable six-inch;
• Manholes at Hastings Lift Station/address inflow issues.
The City of Yankton had looked at the potential of replacing the wastewater plant entirely and moving to a new location. However, logistical issues, a doubled price-tag and the prospect of not qualifying for federal grants due to the projected time the project would take versus the deadline on the recovery funding prompted the city to seek an overhaul of the current facility east of Riverside Park.
