VERMILLION — On Tuesday, Aug. 4, members from horse clubs in Clay, Union, and Yankton County came together at the combined Tri-County 4-H Horse Show. Twenty-five youth participated in 29 different classes throughout the day.
Local 4-H members have had to practice on their own throughout the spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented all types of 4-H clubs from meeting.
Hard work, patience, and responsibility were especially important this year as 4-H members and their horses trained for the show. Normally, the 4-H Horse Show would have taken place in June, with the South Dakota State 4-H Horse Show occurring in July. This year, South Dakota 4-H made the decision to move the State Horse Show to Aug. 29-30 in order to have a better chance of an in-person event taking place. This also allowed counties a little more flexibility in hosting an in-person event, while still following the safety guidelines set by South Dakota 4-H. This year’s show was not open to the public — only youth exhibitors and their immediate family members were allowed to attend.
“Considering the shortened practice season, the move of dates, and everything else going on, we had a great show where youth got to show off and see the rewards of the work they have been doing this season,” said Lauren Hollenbeck, 4-H Youth Program Advisor.
The purpose of the 4-H Horse Program is to help the 4-H member develop desirable traits of character, experience the pride and responsibility of having an equine and learning about its care, feeding, management, and related costs and appreciate horseback riding as a healthy and wholesome form of recreation.
A “Thank You” to our Horse Club Leaders, to all of our volunteer help throughout the day, and a special “Thank You” to our judge, Joe Rowe of Sioux Falls.
Full results for the Clay, Union, and Yankton County 4-H horse show are as follows (event: name, ribbon placing)
Clay County Results:
Senior Western Showmanship: Emery Bohnsack, Blue, Grand Champion. Junior Western Showmanship: Emma Bohnsack, Purple, Grand Champion; Jakeb Sullivan, Red, Reserve Champion. Beginner Western Showmanship: Benjamin Bohnsack, Red; Paisleigh Ensminger, Purple, Grand Champion; Marissa Schweinle, Blue, Reserve Champion. Senior Stock Seat Equitation: Emery Bohnsack, Red. Junior Stock Seat Equitation: Emma Bohnsack, Blue. Beginner Stock Seat Equitation: Paisleigh Ensminger, Blue; Marissa Schweinle, Red. Senior Trail: Emery Bohnsack, Red. Junior Trail: Emma Bohnsack, Blue; Jakeb Sullivan, Red. Beginner Trail: Paisleigh Ensminger, Purple. Senior Ranch Riding: Emery Bohnsack, Blue. Junior Ranch Riding: Emma Bohnsack, Red. Junior Reining: Emma Bohnsack, Red. Beginner Flag Racing: Paisleigh Ensminger, White. Senior Barrel Racing: Emery Bohnsack, Blue. Junior Barrel Racing: Emma Bohnsack, Purple; Jakeb Sullivan, Blue. Beginner Barrel Racing: Paisleigh Ensminger, Red. Senior Pole Bending: Emery Bohnsack, White. Junior Pole Bending: Emma Bohnsack, Purple; Jakeb Sullivan, Red. Beginner Pole Bending: Paisleigh Ensminger, Red.
Union County Results:
Junior English Showmanship: Keeley Steinbrecher, Blue; Rachel Bryan, Blue. Junior Hunt Seat Equitation: Aayla Wheatley, Blue; Rachel Bryan, Purple; Keeley Steinbrecher, Blue. Junior Hunter Equitation Over Fences: Rachel Bryan, Purple. Senior Western Showmanship: Valerie Norby, Red, Grand Champion; Jordan Swanson, Red, Reserve Champion. Junior Western Showmanship: Rachel Bryan, Blue; Madeline Gillespie, Blue; Gracey Marx, Purple; Ashley Phillips, Blue; Molli Harkin, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Purple, Reserve Champion. Beginner Western Showmanship: Sofia Hanson, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Blue; Benjamin Phillips, Blue, Reserve Champion; Kade Frank, Purple, Grand Champion; Brenna Johnson, Blue. Junior Pony/Miniature Horse Western Showmanship: Aayla Wheatley, Purple, Grand Champion. Beginner Pony/Miniature Horse Western Showmanship: Matthew Bryan, Blue; Hektor Hanson, Blue. Senior Stock Seat Equitation: Valerie Norby, Blue. Junior Stock Seat Equitation: Rachel Bryan, Purple; Madeline Gillespie, Red; Gracey Marx, Blue; Ashley Phillips, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Red; Molli Harkin, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Purple. Beginner Stock Seat Equitation: Sofia Hanson, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Red; Lillian Johnson, Blue; Benjamin Phillips, Purple; Matthew Bryan, Purple; Kade Frank, Purple; Hektor Hanson, Red; Brenna Johnson, Blue. Senior Trail: Valerie Norby, Blue. Junior Trail: Rachel Bryan, Blue; Madeline Gillespie, Red; Gracey Marx, Blue; Ashley Phillips, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Purple; Molli Harkin, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Blue. Beginner Trail: Matthew Bryan, Blue; Kade Frank, Purple; Lillian Johnson, Blue; Benjamin Phillips, Purple. Senior Ranch Riding: Valerie Norby, Red. Junior Ranch Riding: Rachel Bryan, Blue; Gracey Marx, Blue; Ashley Phillips, Blue; Benjamin Phillips, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Blue; Matthew Bryan, Red; Kade Frank, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Red. Junior Reining: Rachel Bryan, Blue; Kade Frank, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Purple. Beginner Flag Racing: Matthew Bryan, White; Kade Frank, Purple; Sofia Hanson, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Blue; Brenna Johnson, White; Lillian Johnson, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Purple; Hektor Hanson, Blue. Senior Barrel Racing: Valerie Norby, Blue; Jordan Swanson, Red. Junior Barrel Racing: Rachel Bryan, Purple; Madeline Gillespie, White; Gracey Marx, Blue; Ashley Phillips, White; Keeley Steinbrecher, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Blue. Beginner Barrel Racing: Matthew Bryan, Blue; Kade Frank, Blue; Addison Jacobs, White; Brenna Johnson, White; Lillian Johnson, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Blue. Senior Pole Bending: Valerie Norby, White; Jordan Swanson, Purple. Junior Pole Bending: Rachel Bryan, Purple; Gracey Marx, Red; Ashley Phillips, White; Keeley Steinbrecher, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Blue. Beginner Pole Bending: Matthew Bryan, Blue; Kade Frank, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Red; Brenna Johnson, Red; Lillian Johnson, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Red. Junior Pleasure Driving Single-Horse: Rachel Bryan, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Purple.
Yankton County Results:
Senior English Showmanship: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Purple. Senior Hunt Seat Equitation: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Purple. Senior Western Showmanship: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Purple. Junior Western Showmanship: Lila Stutzman, Red. Beginner Western Showmanship: Madalynn Stutzman, Red. Senior Stock Seat Equitation: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Purple. Junior Stock Seat Equitation: Lila Stutzman, Blue. Senior Trail: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Purple. Senior Ranch Riding: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Blue. Senior Barrel Racing: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Purple. Senior Pole Bending: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, White.
For more information about 4-H, how to join 4-H, or the Horse Program, contact Lauren Hollenbeck at lauren.hollenbeck@sdstate.edu or your local County Extension Office.
