Yankton Elks Lodge will be cancelling the following events in an attempt to keep our members and guests healthy during this time.
• The Purple Ball to be held on March 28 has been cancelled.
• The annual Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 has been cancelled.
• Joseph Hall as Elvis scheduled for April 30 will also be postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
If you have purchased a ticket, stop into the office at 504 W. 27th St. and your money will be refunded.
