WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College salutes student filmmaking with one encore presentation and three premieres at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at The Majestic Theatre in Wayne.
The event is free and open to the public, and a question-and-answer session will follow the films.
One of the student films will be “7 Year Senior” by Joe Merkel of St. Helena, Nebraska. The other presentations will be “Invisible” by Nolan Flanigan, Bellevue, Nebraska, and “This is He” by Leah Bennett, Johannesburg, South Africa.
The encore film will be “The Divide” by Nathan Blizzard, Omaha.
Each semester, student excellence in filmmaking is celebrated with encore showings from the previous academic year, followed by film debuts. Student films are created under the direction of Dr. Michael G. White, associate professor of film at Wayne State.
For more information, contact White at 402-375-7595.
