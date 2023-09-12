POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Heaven Rave, 21, of Yankton was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Monday for simple assault domestic.
• Kloey Ballert, 20, of Mission Hill was arrested at 4: p.m. Monday for second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree misdemeanor possession of marijuana two ounces or less.
• Jeffery Whitaker, 47, of Yankton was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday on a probation hold for court services.
• Damien Gereaux, 18, of Yankton was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear for purchasing, receiving, consuming and possessing tobacco under 21.
ACCIDENTS
• No accidents were reported.
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 9:27 a.m. Monday of a death at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 3:57 p.m. Monday of child abuse on Green Street.
• Police received a report at 4:16 p.m. Monday of a possible parole or probation violation and detained a male on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 6 p.m. Monday of the threat of harm or violence by a group of juveniles on Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report at 8:19 p.m. Monday of fireworks on E. 19th Street.
• Police received a report at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday of a fight on Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday of a possible parole or probation violation and detained a female on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 11:28 a.m. of a missing 4-year-old wearing a blue dress on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
