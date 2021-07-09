100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 10, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 10, 1946
• Torrid temperature which sent the thermometer to 98 degrees yesterday caused a too rapid expansion of the pavement between Fourth and Fifth streets west of the city hall, and the concrete buckled with a sudden roar which rocked the surrounding district and startled nearby residents and workers in the municipal building.
• Following the trend of market rises by competitors, Yankton creamery operators yesterday boosted the price of butter to 68 cents as the cost of cream went up from 60 to 70 cents in this area.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 10, 1971
• As if high wind, more than 3.5 inches of rain and lightning were not enough, Yankton residents were jolted out of bed by the city alarm sirens last night which blared above the storm for nearly an hour. Wind and rain damage in the area seemed almost to be centered in the Yankton-Volin area with reports of 3.5 to 5 inches of rain.
• The Nebraska State Game and Parks Commission voted unanimously Friday to ban minibikes from all state parks and recreation areas. At the same time, the commission also voted to ban all flotation devices, except U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets, from several state recreation areas.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 10, 1996
• Amid shocked expressions and laughter, three green Brama cattle walked into Stockman’s Livestock Auction Tuesday. The cattle were painted green and brought into the sale ring as a practical joke on auctioneer Tom Kuchta who refers to some cattle as “green,” meaning they just came from the farm.
• Riverside Acres residents sent a message to Yankton County Commissioners Tuesday — they do not want a trailer park on Deer Boulevard. The petition to “Stop Horlyk Trailer Home Park” continues to circulate the Riverside Acres area. It already has 180 signatures.
