The Yankton Drive and Diners Club will be sponsoring a Riverboat Days Poker Run this Saturday, Aug. 19
Registration is from 1-2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Larry’s Heating and Cooling, 2401 Broadway Avenue. The route for the poker run will be announced at the time of registration.
