The 26th annual Hallelujah Fest will be a Trunk-or-Treat in the Redeeming Grace Bible Church parking lot located on the corner of Burleigh and 19th Street in Yankton. The event will run from 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Kids of all ages are invited to go trunk to trunk for treats. And of course, there will be an opportunity to hear the Pumpkin Story. Everyone is welcome. Please join us as we celebrate God’s blessings during the season of harvest.
For more information, call the church at 605-665-6317.
