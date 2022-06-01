100 Years Ago
Friday, June 2, 1922
• Yankton High School seniors last evening, their final evening as high school seniors, appeared before the public in varied character and showed their versatility to a crowd that packed the Hess theater for the senior play, Clyde Fitch’s four act comedy “The Stubbornness of Geraldine.”
• Sunday next will be a red letter day in the life of the Evangelical church of Yankton, for it will mark the realization of a goal-dedication by formal ceremony and prayerful thanksgiving of the new $30,000 church building, which now stands completed at the corner of Cedar and Fifth streets.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 2, 1947
• High water from flash floods which struck northeast Nebraska yesterday were receding today after causing considerable damage to crops and railroad facilities. The Elkhorn river, which overflowed into southern Norfolk yesterday, reached its crest at 8 p.m. last night at 9.7 feet or .3 of a foot below flood stage. The level had fallen two feet by this morning.
• The Lake Andes airport was formally opened Sunday, June 1. The port is conveniently located, and managers Vera Leonard and Ed Anderson state that a four passenger plane will be on the ground at all times ready to take passengers on trips which require haste in emergency.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 2, 1972
• The Yankton unit of the S.D. National Guard, Battery C, 147th Artillery, will leave here at 7 a.m. Saturday for its annual encampment in the Badlands. Attending the camp from the Yankton unit will be four officers and 61 enlisted men with Captain Robert Schoenfelder as commanding officer. The Badlands base camp will include the 147th Artillery Group Headquarters, Pierre, the First and Second Battalions and some supporting units, a total of some 1,100 men.
• Several hundred people from throughout the state are expected to attend the State Fire School which will be held June 4th through June 7th. Yankton Fire Chief Howard Frick said this demonstration might be of interest to the public as well as visiting fireman.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 2, 1997
• Some 207 students in the class of 1997 received their diplomas Sunday in the first commencement exercises held in the new Yankton High School/Summit Activities Center. Even with the expanded facilities of the new gymnasium, space was limited as family and friends gathered to watch the graduates mark a milestone in their educational career.
• Joe D. “Smokey Joe” Mendel, who once held the world record in the 100-yard dash, died at Huron Thursday. He was 91. As a senior at Yankton College in 1930, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Mendel tied the world record with a clocking of 9.5 seconds at the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference meet in Huron.
